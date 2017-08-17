WaterFire Sharon Needs Volunteers Saturday

0 0 0 0

SHARON, Pa. – “WaterFire Sharon” is looking for additional volunteers for this Saturday’s festival.

A variety of opportunities are available to volunteer for, with time frames to suit individuals’ availabilities and interests.

It takes 350 volunteers to conduct one WaterFire event. From a week before till the day after the event, there is a variety of volunteer duties. Each volunteer need is explained in detail, including what to wear, and can be found on the WaterFire website.

“Whether you prefer to help stack wood, direct traffic to the appropriate areas for parking, attend to a parking lot, help in the luminary garden area, serve the volunteers lunch, register other volunteers, or help shoppers in the merchandise tent, we have a job that you can do. Come alone, bring your family, bring a few friends, bring your club or group – everyone is welcome” said Karen Winner Sed, co-chair of WaterFire in a news release.

Most jobs ask for a 2-hour commitment, allowing most volunteers time to help out and still enjoy other aspects of the festivities.

WaterFire Sharon was introduced in the summer of 2013. Braziers are placed in the Shenango River and fired with cedar and pine. After a day-long arts and music festival, the evening activities commence with a ceremonial lighting of the braziers, which remain burning until midnight. The music festival continues throughout the evening with live entertainment on an indoor stage and several outdoor stages.

Volunteer information and signup opportunities are available by contacting the volunteer coordinator at JStanko@waterfiresharonpa.org or by calling 724 301 1868.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.