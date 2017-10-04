WE Program Announces New Director, Nov. 29 Event

0 0 1 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Youngstown Business Incubator named Carmella Williams yesterday as the new director of YBI’s Women In Entrepreneurship Program. YBI launched the WE Program in 2016 to promote the growth and creation of women-owned businesses.

Williams succeeds Stephanie Gilchrist, who recently took over as executive director of Inspiring Minds Youngstown.

Williams’s relationship with YBI began in 2016 when she participated in the first WE Launch Class to help her grow her business. She became the first WE Launch grant recipient for her hair and beauty supply business, Carmella Marie.

“This program takes women who are often looked at as silly or unimportant and puts them first. We are taking out time to cultivate relationships, build their business, and strengthen them. When you strengthen one women, you strengthen an entire home,” Williams said.

On Nov. 29, the WE Program will host its second annual “Breaking Boundaries” event . Sponsored by Cortland Bank, “Breaking Boundaries” will take place at 5 p.m. at Leo’s Banquet Hall. Honored at the event will be Andrea Wood of The Business Journal, Diane Sauer of Sauer Chevrolet and Patsy Kouvas of AVI Foodsystems.

Before and after dinner, guests can enjoy perusing the “She Started It” Marketplace.” Local women-owned businesses, as well as WE participants, will have pop-up shops at the event to promote their business and sell their products.

