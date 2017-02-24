Wean Announces $99,000 in Grant Awards

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Raymond John Wean Foundation has awarded nearly $99,000 to 30 resident-led organizations in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, the foundation announced Thursday.

The awards were made as part of the foundation’s Neighborhood Success program, which supports grassroots organizations looking to build community involvement. Annual grant awards range from $500 to $5,000, with the receiving organizations matching the award through volunteer labor, cash or in-kind donations. Since 2008, the program has awarded more than $1.5 million to 450 projects.

Among the latest recipients were the Urban Farm Cooperative in Warren and YSUscape. The urban farm project aims to create agricultural co-ops for farmers and services to create opportunities for those with disabilities. YSUscape’s project involves creating art installations around downtown Youngstown.

The groups, and the projects they were awarded grants for are:

4 Square Block Watch for New Beginning Neighborhood Beautification

ABC Diamond Girls for Diamond Gems Try STEM

Boulevard Park Block Watch for the Beautiful Boulevards of Rush and Euclid

Central City CBO for Central City Unity Garden

Citizens Uniting Citizens for Family Ties

Community Volunteer Council for Healthy Dining

Friends of the Mahoning River for Mahoning RiverFest

Garfield Community Garden for community improvement and outreach

Historic Perkins Homestead Neighborhood Association for Perkins Rose Garden Revitalization

Holy Crafters for Beginning Quilting: Nursing Home Crafts

Hunger Helpers for Youth Mission for Nutrition

Idora Neighborhood Association for the Glenwood Neighbors Initiative

Just Because for Children’s Health Fair and Fund Day

The Loop Group for Meet Me on the Circle

Love Your Neighborhood Block Watch for Phase II of the Brier Hill Green Space Project

Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past

Martin Luther Lutheran Church for Hope for Newport Community Garden

Metro Assembly of God for Adopt a Lot

Neighborhood Ministries Rockford for the Health and Fitness program

Quilts from the Heart

The Robins Project for its Summer Box Office series

Roosevelt Community Garden for the Let It Grow Learning Garden

St. Angela Merici for the Lincoln Park Revitalization project

The Sewing Bank for Talen Build

Stop One Place Help is Available for neighborhood assistance

T.N.R. of Warren for feral cats solutions program

Urban Farm Cooperative

YSUscape

