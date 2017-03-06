Wean Foundation Awards $103K in Grants

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Raymond John Wean Foundation awarded grants totaling $103,000 at its March board of directors meeting.

In addition to aligning with strategic priorities of economic opportunity and educational opportunity, the organizations demonstrated a keen ability to leverage local, regional and state dollars, the foundation said in announcing the grants.

“The foundation’s support of these organizations will equip some of the most vulnerable, within our population, with the skills, tools and resources necessary to make positive, lasting change,” said Jennifer Roller, foundation president.

The grant announcement did not specify how much was awarded to each organization.

Grants were made to the following organizations:

Empowering and Strengthening Ohio’s People, Cleveland, for its Senior Financial Empowerment Initiative, which provides assessments, financial education and counseling to strengthen senior citizens’ ability to age in place with financial security.

National Inventors Hall of Fame for its Invention Project Middle School STEM program for Mahoning County youth. Through this program, Chaney VPA (Visual and Performing Arts) and STEM Campus students will attend a week of intensive programming that blends STEM education with business and entrepreneurial skills. Students will be challenged to create inventions while considering the business, economic and marketing aspects of product development.

Youngstown Business Incubator for its Women in Entrepreneurship program, which creates economic opportunities for socially and economically disadvantaged women through education, training, mentoring and networking opportunities.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.