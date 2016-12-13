Wean Foundation Awards $900,152 in Grants

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — The Raymond John Wean Foundation awarded grants totaling $900,152 at its December board meeting, making this the foundation’s largest grant-making quarter of the year.

The work represented by the five grantees represents community revitalization, access to educational opportunities and the creation of economic opportunity in the Mahoning Valley, said Jennifer Roller, president of the Wean Foundation.

The foundation has awarded more than $100 million in grants since it was established in 1949.

Grants from the foundation’s responsive portfolio, awarded last week, were made to its strategic partners, Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. and Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership. The grants will fund the organizations’ continued work to collectively catalyze change, leverage opportunities and encourage, support and nurture resident engagement.

“Our strategic partners are playing an increasingly and equally important role in community revitalization; their work being recognized with national grants and honors in 2016. They have provided voice to residents and leaders throughout the Valley,” said Roller. “We are excited for the coming year and the various collaborations and community-building initiatives that our partners will launch.”

Additional grants were awarded to:

Mahoning Valley College Access Program for collaborative programming that increases college access through admission and financial aid advising and college persistence, with an emphasis on Warren and Youngstown City Schools.

Youngstown State University, Center for Nonprofit Leadership for the 2017 Nonprofit Leadership Summer Honors Internship Program, an effort that continues the tradition of connecting regional nonprofit and public sector organizations with valuable and talented students, allowing opportunities to increase nonprofit skills and marketability.

Economic Action Group to fill resource and skill gaps necessary to build on the City of Youngstown’s current momentum toward sustainable community and economic development.

