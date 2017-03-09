Wean Foundation Spark Series Focuses on Leadership

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – Leadership and its role in collaboration will be the focus of The Raymond John Wean Foundation’s Spark Talk Series meeting March 28. The workshop will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the foundation’s headquarters, 147 W. Market St. in downtown Warren.

“Leadership is an essential element of effective collaboration,” the foundation said in a release. “Collaborative leaders help other stakeholders develop a shared understanding of what change is possible and establish the processes and capacity needed to achieve mutually beneficial goals.”

The meeting will include hand-on exercises that focus on three skills: inquiry, understanding context and building trust. The keynote presenter is Chris Thompson, president of Civic Collaboration Consultants.

“Exercising leadership within a collaborative environment is distinct from leading within an organization,” the foundation said. “Within an organization, who leads is often determined by authority. In contrast, anyone within a collaboration can exercise leadership with limited authority.”

The session is limited to 25 participants and the deadline to register is March 23. Registration is $10 per person and light refreshments will be provided.

