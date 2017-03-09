Wean Foundation Spark Series Focuses on Leadership
WARREN, Ohio – Leadership and its role in collaboration will be the focus of The Raymond John Wean Foundation’s Spark Talk Series meeting March 28. The workshop will be held from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the foundation’s headquarters, 147 W. Market St. in downtown Warren.
“Leadership is an essential element of effective collaboration,” the foundation said in a release. “Collaborative leaders help other stakeholders develop a shared understanding of what change is possible and establish the processes and capacity needed to achieve mutually beneficial goals.”
The meeting will include hand-on exercises that focus on three skills: inquiry, understanding context and building trust. The keynote presenter is Chris Thompson, president of Civic Collaboration Consultants.
“Exercising leadership within a collaborative environment is distinct from leading within an organization,” the foundation said. “Within an organization, who leads is often determined by authority. In contrast, anyone within a collaboration can exercise leadership with limited authority.”
The session is limited to 25 participants and the deadline to register is March 23. Registration is $10 per person and light refreshments will be provided.
Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.