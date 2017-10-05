White, Modarelli to Advise Ohio Supreme Court

0 0 0 0

Richard White, chief magistrate of the Mahoning County Juvenile Court, and Annisa Modarelli, juvenile prosecutor, have been appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Children and Families and to the court’s Juvenile Justice Subcommittee. White (pictured) and Modarelli will advise, develop and promote best practices in aspects related to juvenile justice. And they will help develop education and training programs to better identify human trafficking victims and provide safe and supportive treatment.

