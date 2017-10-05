Getting Ahead

:
White, Modarelli to Advise Ohio Supreme Court
By Blank | October 5, 2017

October 5, 2017
Richard White, chief magistrate of the Mahoning County Juvenile Court, and Annisa Modarelli, juvenile prosecutor, have been appointed to the Ohio Supreme Court Advisory Committee on Children and Families and to the court’s Juvenile Justice Subcommittee. White (pictured) and Modarelli will advise, develop and promote best practices in aspects related to juvenile justice. And they will help develop education and training programs to better identify human trafficking victims and provide safe and supportive treatment.

