Whitetails Unlimited Golf Outing Adds a Few Twists

KINSMAN, Ohio – The Whitetails Unlimited Outdoors Challenge Golf Outing returns to Bronzewood Golf Course in Kinsman Oct. 8.
While the outing is a foursome scramble, hunting-themed challenges have been added to some holes, including horseshoes, longbow and BB gun shooting challenges, and fishing in a kiddie pool.
For each challenge completed, a stroke is deducted from the golfer’s score. Each player chooses two challenges, with all four participating at the eight challenge holes.
Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a rules meeting and tee-off at 9 a.m. Breakfast, lunch and a buffalo wing buffet are included, as are drinks.
Entry is $75 per player or $300 for a team. To register, contact Denny Malloy at 330 507 9489.
