Whitetails Unlimited Golf Outing Adds a Few Twists
September 29, 2017

September 29, 2017
KINSMAN, Ohio – The Whitetails Unlimited Outdoors Challenge Golf Outing returns to Bronzewood Golf Course in Kinsman Oct. 8.

While the outing is a foursome scramble, hunting-themed challenges have been added to some holes, including horseshoes, longbow and BB gun shooting challenges, and fishing in a kiddie pool.

For each challenge completed, a stroke is deducted from the golfer’s score. Each player chooses two challenges, with all four participating at the eight challenge holes.

Registration begins at 8 a.m., followed by a rules meeting and tee-off at 9 a.m. Breakfast, lunch and a buffalo wing buffet are included, as are drinks.

Entry is $75 per player or $300 for a team. To register, contact Denny Malloy at 330 507 9489.

