Getting Ahead

:
Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Recognizes Ritchie
By Blank | October 10, 2017

October 10, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

Holly Ritchie, top producer-entire Valley region with Keller Williams Chervenic Realty, Boardman, was the recipient earlier this month of the Significant Sales Award at the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate’s 22nd Annual Fall Conference in Seattle. Ritchie was recognized for selling the estate at 8288 Maplevale Drive in Canfield. The luxury property sold in January for $1.4 million.   

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio