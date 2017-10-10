Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate Recognizes Ritchie

0 0 0 0

Holly Ritchie, top producer-entire Valley region with Keller Williams Chervenic Realty, Boardman, was the recipient earlier this month of the Significant Sales Award at the Who’s Who in Luxury Real Estate’s 22nd Annual Fall Conference in Seattle. Ritchie was recognized for selling the estate at 8288 Maplevale Drive in Canfield. The luxury property sold in January for $1.4 million.

