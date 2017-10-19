Wick Avenue Reopens Oct. 27 After Ribbon Cutting

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Wick Avenue Improvement Project will officially be complete Oct. 27 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. The road will reopen to traffic following the ceremony.

Started in September 2016, the project called for resurfacing Wick Avenue between Wood and Scott streets, reconfiguring lanes, installing new lighting, and burying utility lines.

“I know the partners and stakeholders in this project have been waiting eagerly for this day,” said Mayor John McNally in a release. “This work will be something that all Youngstown will be proud to show off to friends and visitors from out of town.”

Youngstown CityScape was “critical,” he added, in getting the initial funding and coordinating engineering with Ohio Edison. The community improvement organization also handled the landscape design part of the project.

“This project has transformed Wick Avenue, and set a new standard for infrastructure and aesthetic upgrades to our downtown,” said CityScape President Sharon Letson. “CityScape has been a part of this project since the beginning and we’re excited to show off this work for the community to see what collaborative infrastructure work can produce.”

Other organizations involved in planning were Youngstown State University, the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, the Butler Institute of American Art, St. John’s Episcopal Church and the Mahoning Valley Historical Society.

CT Consultants handled work on the lighting and utility lines, MS Consultants the road reconfiguration consulting and Marucci & Gaffney Excavating the road work.

