Wick Park in Contest to Win $20K for Equipment

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Through the National Recreation and Park Association’s third annual “Meet Me at the Park” contest, Youngstown has a chance to win $20,000 to install new equipment at Wick Park.

At the end of April, the project with the most votes at NRPA.org/beinspired will be awarded the grant to install fitness equipment. Should Youngstown win the contest, local stakeholders will handle planning and installation to ensure it meets community needs.

“Funding for Wick Park would be dedicated to expanding access to fitness equipment throughout the park,” said Mayor John McNally in a release. “The equipment will be used to promote physical activity to increase positive physical and mental health.”

Previous winners of the Meet Me at the Park contest include parks in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Orlando, Chicago, Philadelphia and Austin. Fifteen community projects were chosen as winners in the 2016 contest.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.