Getting Ahead

Williams Named Director of Women in Entrepreneurship
By Blank | October 11, 2017

October 11, 2017
Carmella Williams is the new director of the Women in Entrepreneurship Program sponsored by the Youngstown Business Incubator. Williams participated in the first WE Launch Class in 2016, and became the first grant recipient for her hair and beauty supply business, Carmella Marie. “This program takes women who are often looked at as silly or unimportant and puts them first,” she says. “When you strengthen one woman, you strengthen an entire home.” 

