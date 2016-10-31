Williamson College, JA to Host ‘Business 2020’

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Danny Catullo, co-owner of Catullo Prime Meats, will be the featured speaker Nov. 9 at “Business 2020,” presented by the Williamson College of Business Administration at Youngstown State University in conjunction with Junior Achievement of the Mahoning Valley.

The event, featuring 500 students representing 19 high schools from the tri-county area, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Chestnut Room at YSU’s Kilcawley Center. Panel sessions will showcase various aspects of business including skill assessment and major exploration, careers in business, and financial literacy.

Catullo is the third generation of his family in business at Catullo Prime Meats. Building upon the growth of his ecommerce business for Catullo’s, he has started two other businesses, Perishable Shipping Solutions and FoodECrave.

Catullo also visits schools to teach students and adults how to cook and eat natural food. He is an advocate of the local food economy, including teaching classes for food entrepreneurs.

More than 20 area leaders from various segments of business will offer insight and information during the panel sessions. Participating businesses include Falcon Transport, Turning Technologies, Aqua Ohio; Lynde Hydraulics Corp., Farmers National Bank, Seven Seventeen Credit Union, Youngstown Business Incubator, Millwood Inc., Hill, Barth & King, Vallourec Star, Farmers Trust Co., McConnell Marketing, Commercial Metal Forming, Mahoning County Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Ellwood Group in Pennsylvania.

Panel sessions will run concurrently from 10 a.m. to noon. The program begins at 9:15 a.m. with a welcome address by Betty Jo Licata, WCBA dean. For more information, call Christine Shelton, coordinator of external relations for the WCBA, at 330 941 3068.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.