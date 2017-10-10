Wilson Named Manager of Westside Tire in Austintown

DJ Wilson has been named manager Westside Tire’s Austintown store at 4881 Mahoning Ave. Wilson joined Westside Tire & Service in December 2016, and brought with him “impressive and well-rounded experience int he automotive industry,” says Joanna Parker, office manager. Westside Tire & Service also operates stores at 2408 Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown and 1109 Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.
Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.