Wilson Named Manager of Westside Tire in Austintown

DJ Wilson has been named manager Westside Tire’s Austintown store at 4881 Mahoning Ave. Wilson joined Westside Tire & Service in December 2016, and brought with him “impressive and well-rounded experience int he automotive industry,” says Joanna Parker, office manager. Westside Tire & Service also operates stores at 2408 Mahoning Ave. in Youngstown and 1109 Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles.

