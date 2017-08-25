Windsor House to Hold Educational Day about Dementia

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio –Windsor House at Armstrong Memory Care Assisted Living, 2 Windsor Place, is hosting “Your Learning Journey,” an educational day learning about dementia and all its facets at 1 p.m. Sept. 13.

Topics will include: communicating with those who have dementia, understanding alzheimer’s and emotional intelligence for care giving.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information and to RSVP, contact Windsor House at Armstrong 234 806 3320.

Windsor House Inc. is a family owned and operated nursing home company that has been serving residents of the Mahoning Valley for nearly 60 years. The company owns and operates 11 nursing homes and five assisted living communities in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania.

