WKBN Names Noell Its New Evening Anchor

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – WKBN 27 First News has named Mandy Noell anchor of its 5, 6, 10 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

A native of Beaver County, Pa., Noell returns to the region after working for several years at a South Carolina station. A Virginia Tech journalism graduate, she worked in local broadcasting as a producer, reporter and breaking news anchor.

“This is an opportunity for me to come home and join an established team of award-winning journalists with the passion and drive to produce the best stories possible,” Noell said.

“Mandy is exactly the type of working journalist our viewers expect from our lead anchors,” Mitch Davis, WKBN news director, said.

Noell will be paired with anchors Dave Sess on the 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts on WKBN and Stan Boney on the WYFX 10 and WKBN 11 p.m. newscasts. She will debut on the WKBN anchor desk Monday at 5:30 p.m. and appear on all evening newscasts by Nov. 14.

“It is great that Mandy Noell is coming home as Erika Thomas is leaving to spend time closer to her family,” WKBN President and General Manager Dave Coy said.

“I can’t explain how excited I am to meet the people in Youngstown and the surrounding communities,” Noell said. “I will be making new friends, volunteering and finding stories that are important to our viewers.”

