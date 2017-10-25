Women United’s ‘Night of Movin and Groovin’ Nov. 10

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Women United is hosting its 3rd annual Night of Movin and Groovin from 7 to 11 p.m. Nov. 10 at DeYor Performing Arts Center downtown.

Proceeds from the night benefit the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley’s Success After 6 initiative that provides wraparound services to children and their families in Youngstown and Girard.

The night includes dancing to Howard and the Point Five Band, heavy hors d’oeuvres provided by Jeffrey Chrystal Catering, an open bar, and for the first time a Power of the Purse auction with designer handbags, and featuring a Nanette Lepore outfit. Komara Jewelers will also be pairing each purse with a piece of jewelry.

Tickets are $75 a person or $600 for a table of eight. Purchase tickets online here or call United Way at 330 746 8494.

Women United is a group made up of more than 200 women who donate their time to United Way initiatives such as Success After 6 and Young Women’s Mentorship. The group also volunteers for various non-profits throughout the Mahoning Valley.

