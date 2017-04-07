Beauty Within Women’s Expo Saturday at Harding High

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio – The Beauty Within Women’s Empowerment Expo takes place tomorrow at Warren G. Harding High School and will feature Stephanie Gilchrist, director of the Youngstown Business Incubator’s Women in Entrepreneurship program, as keynote speaker.

The two-hour expo begins at 11 a.m. at the high school, 375 N. Park Ave. It is organized by the YWCA of Warren and the Health Professions Affinity Community, a group created by Northeast Ohio Medical University to enable youth to identify and address health concerns in their community. The program serves 2,000 high-school students in the state.

Expo displays will highlight women’s health care, leadership, healthy eating, yoga and self-defense. Lessons for the latter two will be provided free of charge. Among the exhibitors will be BioCos Natural Skincare, Victorious Women, Dress to Succeed Ministry and Healthy Whirl’d smoothies.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.