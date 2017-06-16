YBI, Jet Creative Partner to Create Websites for Startups

0 0 4 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A partnership between the Youngstown Business Incubator and Jet Creative will provide incubator portfolio companies with websites and marketing materials at discounted rates. The partnership also includes an updated site for the YBI.

“A business’ front door today is no longer on Main Street. It’s a digital door on the internet,” YBI CEO Barb Ewing said in a release. “This partnership will allow YBI companies to have a global marketplace presence. Jet Creative did a great job on our website, so we are eager to see what they will do for our companies.”

YBI will coordinate the process between startups and Jet. Prices will be based on the company’s financial stability, how long they’ve been in business and how they are already marketing themselves.

“There is a common need within business incubators for quality and affordable marketing for companies working so hard and risking it all to turn their passions into their careers,” said Jet CEO Sarra Mohn. “The YBI team is very progressive in recognizing this need and are extremely dedicated to helping their portfolio companies succeed.”

In time, Ewing said she hopes for the model to start being used at other incubators.

“We’re very excited for this,” said Brittany Housel, YBI director of program management. “The ladies of Jet Creative have been great friends and partners not only of the YBI, but also the YBI’s Women in Entrepreneurship Program. It’s a natural fit, and I hope this partnership can be replicated for other marketing firms and startups across northeastern Ohio.”

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.