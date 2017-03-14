Yesco Electrical Delivers to Dakota Pipeline Project

1 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Yesco Electrical Supply Inc., an electrical supply and wholesale company based in Austintown, has marked another major milestone in handling large industrial projects, the company announced Monday.

The local supplier has delivered all of the lighting and switchgear used on six terminals of the $3.7 billion Dakota Access Pipeline project, the company said in a press release.

The Dakota Access is a 1,172-mile underground pipeline that runs from the Bakken/Three Forks shale production region in North Dakota to Patoka, Ill. The pipeline transports light and crude oil to major refining markets.

Yesco provided project management services such as photometric reviews, submittals and logistics planning and worked with manufacturers to deliver the switchgear and lighting. RAB Lighting provided high-efficiency LED lighting for the project while Eaton Corp. manufactured the advanced switchgear.

Yesco also provided distribution management for the project, working with on-site engineers, project managers and manufacturer representatives to ensure on-time and accurate deliveries.

The project took more than a year to complete and encompassed the Stanley, Ramberg, Epping, Trenton, Watford, and Johnson terminals along the pipeline.

“Managing a project of this size requires careful scrutiny, great attention to detail and the trust of all parties involved,” the company said. “We look forward to a prosperous 2017 and will continue to provide fast and reliable electrical component delivery that bring projects of this magnitude to life.”

