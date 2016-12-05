YMCA of Youngstown Names Gasce Its Next CEO

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The YMCA of Youngstown today announced that Thomas M. Gacse has been selected as its next president and CEO.

Gasce, currently a magistrate in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, will begin his duties Jan. 1, the YMCA said. He will replace Timothy M. Hilk, who had served in the role for six years, and Brian Rupe, who served as interim CEO following Hilk’s departure in September to become the CEO of the Cleveland YMCA.

Gasce is a lifelong resident of northeast Ohio and a resident of the Youngstown area 25 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University and The University of Akron School of Law. In addition to serving as a magistrate, he has served as a trial attorney and general counsel for Home Savings & Loan Co.

Since 1998, he has given of his time in many volunteer roles with the YMCA, including chair of the 2014 and 2015 annual campaigns, chair of the Strategic Planning Committee and a member of various other committees. Most recently, he served as the chairman of the board of trustees. Gasce has also served as an elder at Old North Church in Canfield, and volunteers for numerous committees and causes. And he has been a fixture at noontime basketball at the Central Y for 25 years, and has coached and refereed for a number of youth sports leagues.

“Our search committee had many applicants express an interest in our YMCA of Youngstown, J.D. Mirto, interim chair of the YMCA, said in a statement. “While this role requires many skills and experiences, our committee placed the highest priority on finding a visionary leader to expand upon our already strong foundation, inspire new organizational growth, and address the most critical issues facing our communities. We were fortunate enough to have those skills in one of our own family.”

The mission of the YMCA of Youngstown, which has served the Youngstown community for more than 100 years, is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The Youngstown YMCA has more than 17,000 members and operates three branches: the Central YMCA downtown, the D.D. & Velma Davis Family YMCA in Boardman, and Camp Fitch YMCA on Lake Erie in North Springfield, Pa.



