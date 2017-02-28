YMHA Hires Whitehead as New CEO

0 0 7 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority has named Jason T. Whitehead, chief of staff to former Mayor Jay Williams, as its new CEO and executive director.

YMHA selected Whitehead, a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, following a national search, the agency said in a news release. He succeeds Carmelita Douglas, who held the position for four years.

Before his appointment, Whitehead was the agency’s deputy executive director.

“The YMHA board wanted an individual with vision, strong leadership skills, passion for people and an understanding of the local economic landscape to lead the agency in the coming years due to the uncertainty of public housing in the United States,” stated the news release. “The YMHA board believes Whitehead is the right fit at this time to build upon the foundation of his predecessors and lead YMHA in making a more significant impact in the community.”

Whitehead holds a bachelor’s degree in professional studies and a master’s in leadership and business ethics from Duquesne University, and a master’s degree in public administration from Strayer University. He is pursuing a doctorate in education with a concentration on organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University.

