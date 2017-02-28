Company News

:
YMHA Hires Whitehead as New CEO
By Blank | February 28, 2017

February 28, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn7Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown Metropolitan Housing Authority has named Jason T. Whitehead, chief of staff to former Mayor Jay Williams, as its new CEO and executive director.

YMHA selected Whitehead, a lifelong resident of the Mahoning Valley, following a national search, the agency said in a news release. He succeeds Carmelita Douglas, who held the position for four years.

Before his appointment, Whitehead was the agency’s deputy executive director.

“The YMHA board wanted an individual with vision, strong leadership skills, passion for people and an understanding of the local economic landscape to lead the agency in the coming years due to the uncertainty of public housing in the United States,” stated the news release. “The YMHA board believes Whitehead is the right fit at this time to build upon the foundation of his predecessors and lead YMHA in making a more significant impact in the community.”

Whitehead holds a bachelor’s degree in professional studies and a master’s in leadership and business ethics from Duquesne University, and a master’s degree in public administration from Strayer University. He is pursuing a doctorate in education with a concentration on organizational leadership from Grand Canyon University.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio