YNDC Awarded $850K Justice Department Grant

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – An $850,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice will support programs created by the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. aimed at crime reduction on the South Side.

YNDC was awarded its first Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation planning grant in 2015 to develop a plan to reduce crime in the Taft and Cottage Grove neighborhoods along Market Street and South Avenue. In January, the plan was submitted along with an application for funding. The new grant awarded YNDC will fund activities in four areas: small business safety, residential property safety, community empowerment and neighborhood revitalization.

For more information on YNDC’s projects around Youngstown, go to YNDC.org.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.