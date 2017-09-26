YNDC Receives $25K Check from Home Savings

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Home Savings Charitable Foundation has awarded a $25,000 grant to Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. to help underwrite the nonprofit organization’s Community Financial Literacy Initiative.

“We provide financial literacy services including one-on-one counseling for individuals seeking to own a home or start or expand a small business.” YNDC’s executive director, Ian Beniston, said in accepting the grant. “This year we are expanding the reach of the program to more low- to moderate-income households in underserved communities by providing these services at no cost to clients.”

“We’re proud to be able to support the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. in their mission to transform neighborhoods and change lives while overall improving the quality of life in the city of Youngstown” said Trish Gelsomino, Home Savings Charitable Foundation. “There are many people that benefit from their services within our communities.”

For more information regarding YNDC, call 330 480 0423 or visit YNDC.org.

Pictured: Ian Beniston, executive director of YNDC; Tammi Neuscheler, housing client manager of YNDC; June Johnson, CRA assistant at Home Savings; and Tiffany Sokol, housing director for YNDC.

