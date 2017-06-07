YOA Opens Urgent Care Center in Boardman

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Youngstown Orthopaedic Associates, the region’s largest orthopaedic surgery practice, has opened an orthopaedic-focused urgent care center at YOA’s Building B, 1499 Boardman-Canfield Road.

The center provides care for patients 13 years of age and older with orthopaedic injuries in need of immediate attention. Those include sports injuries, workers’ compensation injuries, dislocations, fractures, strains, sprains and any muscle, bone or joint injuries. It also provides X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) services.

“Our specialized team will fill a gap in care,” said Thomas A. Joseph, an orthopaedic surgeon and YOA partner in announcing the new center. “With our focus on timely treatment of urgent orthopedic injuries, we will provide an alternative to the usual lengthy emergency room visit.”

The center’s medical team is led by Bohdan Ploskodniak, an orthopedic physician’s assistant. Before joining YOA, he worked as an orthopedic PA at Pine Ridge Hospital in Pine Ridge, S.D., serving with the U.S. government’s Indian Health Service.

Pictured: Bohdan Ploskodnia leads the center’s medical team.

