Youngstown Announces Aggregate Gas Program

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The city of Youngstown’s aggregate natural gas purchase program will offer customers a fixed rate of $3.498 per Mcf for a 12-month period through IGS Energy, officials announced this morning.

“We are pleased to make this rate available for our residents and small businesses,” said Mayor John McNally. “The fixed-rate will give them price protection and budget stability as we move into the winter months. And, as before, our program has no early termination fee.”

Residents and small commercial customers can expect letters from IGS explaining the terms as early as today.

“Residents and businesses should carefully read the letter from IGS Energy,” said Mark Burns, president of Independent Energy Consultants. “Anyone currently participating in the program will receive a simple rate-change notice and will not need to take any action to remain in the program.”

New customers to the program can enroll by calling IGS Energy at 1 877 353 0162, or respond via email or the internet as directed by the letter they receive. New customers to the program must be in good standing and cannot be a part of the utility’s Percentage of Income Payment Program, or PIPP.

