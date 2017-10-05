Weller Gallery Hosts Youngstown Artist Rauschenbach

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown artist Daniel Rauschenbach’s exhibit titled “Blossom” will be on display at the Weller Gallery in the Davis Visitor Center at Fellows Riverside Gardens.

The exhibit features watercolor paintings, which reflect the inspiration of blooms in Fellows Riverside Gardens and the plants throughout Mill Creek MetroParks. Rauschenbach places the plants in vessels from old homes in the Youngstown area. The exhibit is free and on display now through November 19.

Rauschenbach graduated from Youngstown State University with his BFA in ceramics. He has exhibited in numerous group shows on the East Coast and his artwork is displayed in private collections worldwide. In 2015, Rauschenbach, along with his business partner Stephen Poullas, opened The Soap Gallery downtown. He was selected as one of Youngstown’s 25 Under 35 in 2017 by Mahoning Valley Young Professionals. Rauschenbach’s style is free flowing with bold colors and mark making that makes the artwork uniquely his own. He is influenced by the American scene painters of the 1930s and the landscape painters of the northeast.

Visitors have the opportunity to meet with Rauschenbach at a Meet the Artist session in the gallery from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15.

For more information on the Meet the Artist session or exhibit, call the gardens at 330 740 7116.

To learn more about Daniel Rauschenbach, visit his websites at RauschenbachArt.com or email Daniel@SoapGalleryYo.com.

Pictured: Watercolor painting from Rauschenbach’s 2017 collection.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.