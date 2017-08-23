Youngstown BPW to Honor Christian in Business Women’s Week
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Attorney Shirley Christian will be honored Oct 17 as 2017 Woman of the Year by Youngstown Business & Professional Women. Proceeds from the event will benefit the club’s Dr. Anne McMahon Scholarship Fund.
The dinner event, to be held at The Lake Club in Poland beginning at 5:30 p.m., also celebrates National Business Women’s Week.
Christian, a trial lawyer with the Youngstown office of the Reminger firm, specializes in employment practices defense, long-term care liability and medical malpractice. She previously served as a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.
Sponsorships are being sought in the form of program advertisements, patron contributions, Mystery Boxauction items and raffle basket donations. Dinner tickets are $50 each and can be obtained by emailing Carisa Sechrist, YBPW vice president, at carisa.sechrist@gmail.com.
For more information about the event or donations, email Dee McFarland, YBPW president.
Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.