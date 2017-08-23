Youngstown BPW to Honor Christian in Business Women’s Week

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Attorney Shirley Christian will be honored Oct 17 as 2017 Woman of the Year by Youngstown Business & Professional Women. Proceeds from the event will benefit the club’s Dr. Anne McMahon Scholarship Fund.

The dinner event, to be held at The Lake Club in Poland beginning at 5:30 p.m., also celebrates National Business Women’s Week.

Christian, a trial lawyer with the Youngstown office of the Reminger firm, specializes in employment practices defense, long-term care liability and medical malpractice. She previously served as a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sponsorships are being sought in the form of program advertisements, patron contributions, Mystery Boxauction items and raffle basket donations. Dinner tickets are $50 each and can be obtained by emailing Carisa Sechrist, YBPW vice president, at carisa.sechrist@gmail.com.

For more information about the event or donations, email Dee McFarland, YBPW president.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.