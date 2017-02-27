Youngstown Flea Market for Makers Returns April 22

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The second season of the Youngstown Flea Market for Makers returns to downtown April 22. The market will be held once a month at 110 Freeman Alley in the parking lot next to the Covelli Centre.

The 2017 dates for the market are April 22, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16 and Oct. 14. All markets will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Youngstown Flea aides vendors in realizing their dreams without a massive amount of startup capital. It can become difficult should a vendor decide to go out, find their own building or their own space and execute a long term lease with all of the other expenses that come along with establishing a small business,” said founder Derrick McDowell. “The Youngstown Flea is here to help provide the space, audience and opportunity for area businesses to thrive.”

McDowell said about 45 vendors are currently registered and that he expects about 50 to take part. Among them are Vintie Design Co., White Church Co., Chisel Me Timbers, Culture House Coffee, The Big Green Thing food truck and Taste of Nawlins food truck.

For the inaugural market last year, about 38 vendors showed up and that number grew throughout 2016, he said. This year, there won’t “be any new gimmicks” but “we’re going to double down on what we provided last year.”

Among the associated events he has planned are live music, yoga classes and hour-long dog training sessions, he added.

For more information on the market and participating vendors, visit YoungstownFlea.com.

