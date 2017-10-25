Youngstown Holiday Parade, Tree Lighting Is Dec. 1

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The annual Youngstown Holiday Parade and Christmas Tree Lighting will be held Dec. 1, with the parade beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The route will begin on Federal Street near Commerce and will finish at the end of Federal Street at Vindicator Square.

The lighting of the Christmas tree will take place after the parade around 7:15 p.m.

Other downtown activities will include:

Festivities and musical performances starting at 5 p.m.

Free admission to Oh Wow! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science & Technology from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Youngstown Flea’s Holiday Flea at the DeYor Performing Arts Center from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 2.

Dec. 2. Youngstown State University Student Activities sponsored of “Dueling Pianos” at Suzie’s Dogs & Drafts.

Pictures with Santa.

To participate in this year’s parade, visit YoungstownCityScape.org to download entry forms or for questions call 330 742 4040. To participate in the Youngstown Flea, email info@youngstownflea.com.

