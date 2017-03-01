Youngstown Playhouse to Present ‘Forged in Steel’

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Playhouse will present “Forged in Steel,” a week-long celebration of Youngstown that features aspects of “Black Monday” March 7, 8 and 9 at the playhouse.

Other sponsors are the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, the Youngstown Historic Center of Industry and Labor (“Steel Museum”) and Idora Park Experience.

From Friday until March 12, the library will feature displays of the history of Youngstown at all of its branches.

At the playhouse, the theme of “Black Monday” looks at a different aspect each night. Each night will show a film followed by panel discussions with the audience by historians, filmmakers and artists.

Exhibits from Idora Park, the Steel Museum, the Mahoning County Historical Society and the Soap Gallery will be displayed March 7, 8 and 9.

On March 7, the playhouse will show “Steel Town,” a film shot in 1935 in black and white followed by the 2010 documentary “Youngstown Still Standing.” The panel will be William Lawson, director of the county history society; Marcelle Wilson, director of the Steel Museum; archivists John Liana and Martha Bishop; and authors Sean Posey (Lost in Youngstown), Tom Welch (Strouss: Youngstown’s Dependable Store and Classic Restaurants of Youngstown).

On March 8, the playhouse will show parts one and two of “Gangsters,” reportage by the late Tom Holden, long-time anchor of Channel 27 news, and Eric Murphy’s documentary, “Traficant: Congressman of Crimetown.”

Panelists are Allan May, author of Welcome to the Jungle Inn and Crimetown USA; Vince Guerrieri, co-editor of Car Bombs to Cookie Tables; historian Josh Foster; filmmaker John Chechitelli; attorney James Callen, founder of the Citizens League; former Mayor Patrick Ungaro; retired FBI Special Agent Bob Kroner; and Murphy.

On March 9, the playhouse will show the documentary “Idora Neighborhood” along with “Discover Mill Creek Metroparks.”

The panelists are Mark Peyko, editor of Metro Monthly; Rob Zellers, author of Harry’s Friendly Service; Chris Hill, a professor at Youngstown State University; William D’Avignon, Youngstown deputy director of planning; Barb Ewing, chief operating officer at the Youngstown Business Incubator; and Dominic Marchionda, a developer of the downtown.

The films begin at 7 p.m. all three nights and admission is $5. Doors open at 6 p.m.

