Youngstown Rejects Bids for Meridian Road Rehab

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The city will rebid the North Meridian Road rehabilitation project after the sole qualifying bidder withdrew its bid, Charles Shasho, Youngstown deputy director of public works, said Thursday.

Shasho told the city Board of Control that the A.P. O’Horo Co. informed him it had made a “critical error” in the bid it submitted. O’Horo’s $3.48 million bid was the lowest of the six and the only one that came in below the engineer’s estimate.

The board – Mayor John McNally, Finance Director David Bozanich and Law Director Martin Hume – rejected the bids.

The work is part of a road rehabilitation project in cooperation with the Mahoning County engineer’s office, Shasho said. The first phase, the segment between Mahoning Avenue and the Interstate 680 ramp, involves replacing waterlines and repairing curbs, and pavement and to the road base.

The county is sponsoring what Shasho described as a “mill-and-fill” project work on South Meridian Road between Mahoning Avenue and Canfield Road.

Youngstown will seek new bids on the North Meridian work, at O’Horo’s expense, in mid-January for an anticipated early spring start, Shasho said. The city is making changes on that project which, combined with the changed timing, will result in better prices, he predicted.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.