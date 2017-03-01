Youngstown Schools Join for Community Inclusiveness Day

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Teachers, community leaders and officeholders from throughout the area will join with students in Youngstown City Schools’ elementary schools for the daylong Advancing Education-Reducing Crime program April 22.

The program will be held at Harding, Taft, Martin Luther King and McGuffey schools from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Among the scheduled activities are neighborhood read-ins, essay contests, police dog demonstration, pop-up libraries and an anti-crime march. All activities for the day will make a stop at each school.

The program will also have two presentations from Sandy Hook Promise’s Ohio chapter. The first, “Start with Hello,” shows kids how to reach out to socially isolated peers and connect with them to build an inclusive community. The second, “Say Something,” shows students how to identify signs of threatening behavior – especially on social media – and tell trusted adults.

The day will end with an anti-crime march through each school’s neighborhood.

Youngstown native Jon Howell and his wife, Adrienne, are organizing Advancing Education-Reducing Crime. Among those participating are Youngstown schools CEO Krish Mohip, Mayor John McNally, Judge Theresa Dellick, Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel, Sojourn to the Past Director Penny Wells and city police officers.

For more information, contact Jon Howell at 309 826 5136 or jonl_howell_873@comcast.net.

