Youngstown Score Offers Advice at Library Sessions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown chapter of Score will host two “Score @ the Library” sessions in November and December.

Score professionals will provide free advice and answer questions. The first session will be held in the Business and Investment Center at the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County’s Main Library in Youngstown on Nov. 1 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The December session, at the same location, will take place Dec. 6 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Score provides free business mentoring services to entrepreneurs in the United States. Active and retired business executives and entrepreneurs donate time and expertise as mentors to assist new and established small businesses. Score is a resource partner with the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Youngstown Chapter is housed in suite 1155 of the Williamson College of Business Administration on the campus of Youngstown State University.

To schedule an appointment at either of the library sessions, call 330 941 2948.

