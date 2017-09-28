Youngstown Symphony Classical Season Begins Oct. 7

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra’s classical season kicks off Oct. 7 at the Edward W. Powers Auditorium downtown with a performance of Beethoven’s third piano concerto by Youngstown State University professor Caroline Oltmanns at 8 p.m.

Prior to the show, at 6:30 p.m., the symphony will host an Oktoberfest beer tasting and food sampling in the Grand Lobby featuring beer from Noble Creature Brewery and Birdfish Brewing Co. Entertainment will be provided by A Time to Dance. Tickets for the tasting are $30.

On Oct. 8, the Stained Glass Concert Series continues at St. Rose Roman Catholic Church in Girard, where the Youngstown Symphony Chamber Orchestra will join soloist Tania Grubbs, the St. Rose Elementary School Choir and church music director Stephen Garchar. The concert begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets for the concerts are available by calling 330 744 0264 or by visiting YoungstownSymphony.com.

