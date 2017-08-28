Youngstown Symphony Opens Season Sept. 16 with Pops

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown Symphony Orchestra launches the Pops Series at 8 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Edward W. Powers Auditorium with a musical tribute to the band Journey and classic rock.

The program, directed by Randall Craig Fleischer, will feature the symphony orchestra, rock band and vocalists performing songs such as, “Any Way You Want,” “Wheel in the Sky,” and “Don’t Stop Believing.”

Tickets for the performance are available at 330 744 0264 or online.

The Stained Glass Concert Series, a group of free concerts at area churches begins 3 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 323 Wick Ave.

This year’s concerts will include a new piece composed and arranged by Fleischer entitled “Coming to Youngstown” featuring vocalist Tania Grubbs, along with church organist Richard Konzan.

The song was inspired by the 10 stained glass windows at St. John’s, which emphasize the sanctity of labor and the place of God in man’s daily life.

