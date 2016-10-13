YWCA Seeks Donors for Holiday Gift Program

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The YWCA of Youngstown is seeking donors for its annual Wish Upon a Star holiday gift-giving initiative.

Those participating are asked to donate new toys, books, games and clothes. Monetary donations will also be accepted and donors can buy gifts for multiple children if they wish.

The deadline to register is Oct. 28 and gifts must be wrapped and delivered to the YWCA offices, 25 W. Rayen Ave., on Dec 12 or 13. They will be handed out in early December. Last year’s Wish Upon a Star program brought gifts to 135 children in the area.

For more information and registration, contact Elise Skolnick at eskolnick@ywcaofyoungstown.org or 330 746 6361 ext. 109.

