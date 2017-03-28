YSU, Akron Agreement Reduces Time for Law Degrees

0 0 3 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A new agreement between Youngstown State University and the University of Akron School of Law will allow students to earn their law degree faster, completing the program in six years rather than seven.

As part of the 3+3 program, students will study for three years at YSU and three more at Akron. The program is open to students in YSU’s College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and Williamson College of Business Administration.

“Akron Law is thrilled to partner with YSU to offer this 3+3 program,” said Ryan Vacca, interim co-dean of Akron Law, in a statement. “We have a long history of YSU alumni graduating from Akron Law and becoming successful attorneys, and look forward to continuing with that success in a way that reduces both the time and expenses for students as they pursue their legal careers.”

Through the 3+3 program, students can receive a bachelor’s degree from YSU after their first year of law school by applying those classes toward undergraduate degree requirements.

“We believe that this collaboration will have both a positive educational impact in the region and an equally positive impact by reducing overall time to degree,” said Kristine Blair, dean of YSU’s liberal arts college.

Added Williamson College Dean Betty Jo Licata, “This is a valuable opportunity for highly motivated and capable students to earn their business degree and juris doctor degree in only six years.”

In the past five years, YSU has had nearly 100 students go on to law school after completing their undergraduate degrees.

Representatives from the Akron law school will be at YSU April 5 to meet with students. The session for liberal arts students begins at noon, with the business student session at 4 p.m. Both will be held in Williamson Hall.

