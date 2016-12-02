YSU Awards Grants for Five Art Installations

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Five art projects will be installed around Youngstown as the results of grants awarded by Youngstown State University through the Innovative Plan for Leveraging Arts Through Community Engagement, or Inplace, program.

The program is funded by a $100,000 grant awarded to YSU by the National Endowment for the Arts. Each of the five projects will receive $20,000. The winning projects will be featured at a reception March 3 at the Covelli Centre, while all 15 proposals, along with recordings of each proposal presentation, will be on display at the McDonough Museum of Art June 2 to July 9.

The five projects are:

A shipping container bus shelter in front of the Mahoning County Courthouse in downtown Youngstown designed by Tony Armeni, Ed Macabobby and Daniel Newman. The shipping container will be cut apart, reassembled, fabricated and painted to serve as a functional sculpture.

Seventh-grade students from Valley Christian School’s Lewis School for Gifted Learning will install a piece along Emily Street that will project shadow art onto the City Hall Annex. The piece will be called “Light the Community.”

Brian Peters, Daphne Peters and Missy McCormick will create a “solar screen” of 3D-printed ceramic bricks. The bricks will be a variety of sizes and will allow light and air to pass through.

A group of YSU students and professors will create The Wedge at Hazel Hill, “a serviceable and functional greenspace that connects the existing barrier between YSU and downtown.” The project will

The railroad archway above Mahoning Avenue will be transformed into a “vibrant feature” to provide a “more inviting gateway into downtown and adjacent neighborhoods.” The project was spearheaded by David Tamulonis, Eric Carlson and Ian Beniston.

