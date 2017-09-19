YSU Business Students Meet Employers Tomorrow

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Employers will meet business students tomorrow — and recruit them for internships, co-ops and full-time employment following graduation from Youngstown State University.

The semi-annual ‘Meet the Employers Day,” sponsored by YSU’s Williamson College of Business Administration. takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the atrium of Williamson Hall.

There will be 57 employers attending the event, which provides business students with an opportunity to network with employers one-on-one to discuss their organizations. The event also provides employers the opportunity to identify talent for employment at their companies.

“Meet the Employers Day is an excellent way for students to network with business professionals and learn about the different companies and opportunities locally, regionally and nationally,” says Christina Costello, director of the WCBA Center for Career Management. “Students have time to meet with employers and identify open internship and full-time job opportunities.”

The career management center works with undergraduate and graduate students to develop their resumes, fine tune their interview skills, develop an internship/job search strategy and assist students in growing professionally.

The office also works with WCBA alumni in developing a job search strategy and with employers to develop internships and through the use of Handshake post available full-time positions. Employers interested in recruiting WCBA students should call 330 941 3660.

