YSU, CityScape, Mercy Partner on Fitness Equipment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Youngstown State University students and employees, Mercy Health employees, North Side residents and others will benefit from new fitness equipment installed at Wick Park under a partnership between YSU, Youngstown CityScape and the city.

In fall 2015, CityScape received funding from the Western Reserve Health Foundation to replace the 35-year-old outdoor fitness equipment in the park.

Game Time Fitness Equipment, a manufacturer of playground and outdoor fitness equipment, was selected to provide the equipment. Installation was completed earlier this month.

“Wick Park is an ideal site for this collaboration,” said Joy Polkabla-Byers, director of YSU Campus Recreation. “It is in the heart of the city and less than a quarter mile from the YSU campus. It is nearby for numerous city residents and for many YSU student residence halls and living areas.”

The park, just north of the YSU campus, is a great location for employees of Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth’s downtown campus, and Ursuline High School students to use for achieving their health and wellness goals, said Sharon Letson, executive director of Youngstown CityScape.

Equipment was selected after research and discussions with the YSU departments of campus recreation and housing and residence life, the city and stakeholders around the park. The research included assessing the needs of current and potential users, including YSU, Ohio Living Park Vista Community, Ursuline High School, Beatitude House and North Side neighborhood organizations.

The YSU departments agreed to provide significant additional funding, more than doubling the resources available for equipment and surfacing.

The project provides new, laminated, fitness-focused equipment. The new equipment offers a way to work on cardio, stretching, balance, and mobility. All stations have a high-density, poured rubber surface for the grounding, meeting all American Society for Testing and Materials guidelines.

Campus Recreation will conduct organized training and fitness classes incorporating the exercise equipment.

Pictured: One of the new fitness stations in Wick Park.

