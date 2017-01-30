YSU Export Internship Program Names 10 Students

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Eight Youngstown State University students are among the 10 selected to participate in the Ohio Export Internship Program this year. Two students from the University of Akron also were selected.

The students are Adam Aras of Boardman, Mariah Carna of New Bedford, Pa., Ellen Chittester of Youngstown, Allison Conroy of Canfield, Emily Lampe of Diamond, Evan Landgraff of Washington, Pa., Zhaoping Hu of Akron, Laura Hurst of Akron, Joseph Scott of Cortland and Julian Testa of Canfield.

The program, created by the Ohio Development Services Agency and offered at Youngstown State University and the Ohio State University, provides an opportunity for businesses interested in exporting.

Companies are matched with college students who have taken export-focused coursework. In the five years of the program, 144 student-company matches have been created, resulting in more than $26 million in expected global sales and 25 full-time job offers to students.

The program is a partnership between the Ohio Development Services Agency, Ohio State and YSU.

For more information about the program, watch this video or contact Mousa Kassis, export assistance network trade advisor with the Small Business Development Center at YSU, at 330 941 2415 or mhkassis@ysu.edu.

