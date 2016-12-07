YSU Grant Awards Reach Five-Year High

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – More than $7.5 million grants were awarded to faculty and staff at Youngstown State University over the course of fiscal year 2016, the highest amount in five years.

In total, 83 grants were awarded, up from 67 grants totaling $4.6 million the year before.

“We certainly had a banner year thanks to the hard work and dedication of so many talented faculty and staff on campus,” said Mike Hripko, associate vice president for Research at YSU, in a release. “We hope to build on this momentum as we continue to raise the research profile of the university.”

The grants included a $4 million award from the Air Force Research Laboratory – the largest award in the university’s history – to study and develop advanced manufacturing. The National Science Foundation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Ohio Department of Education, the Ohio Board of Nursing and the National Endowment for the Arts also awarded grants to projects at Youngstown State.

