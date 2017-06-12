YSU HR Student Group Ranks Among Country’s Best

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Youngstown State University chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management has received society’s Outstanding Student Chapter award, ranking it among the best in the country.

The award is given to the top 4% of the society’s 327 student groups. Seniors Katina Landgraff, Jordan Michael Vigorito, Danielle Lanterman and junior Taylor Demyan led the organization for the 2016-17 school year. To receive the award, groups must show “ongoing excellence” in meeting organization requirements operations, programming and professional development.

“Over the past two and a half years that I’ve been a member of YSU SHRM, I’ve become close to several of my peers because of the time spent in this amazing organization,” Landgraff said in a release. “Learning more about a field we are all so passionate about was one of the best experiences of my life. When you meet a group of people that have the same passions as you, the conversations are simply inspiring and almost endless.”

The mission of YSU’s chapter of Society for Human Resource Management is to “provide students … with knowledge and insight into effect management of human capital.”

For more information, contact group adviser Rebecca Badawy at 330 941 3219.

