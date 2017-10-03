Education

YSU Nursing Celebrates 50th Anniversary Oct. 21
October 3, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The nursing program at Youngstown State University will celebrate its golden anniversary with a celebration Oct. 21 in Kilcawley Center.

The event “YSU Nursing: 50 Years of Care,” features a tour of nursing and simulation labs in Cushwa Hall and a dinner with a live musical performance by The Hubcaps. Registration is $50 per person and the deadline is Oct. 10.

The YSU Department of Nursing was founded in 1967 as an associate degree program. A bachelor’s program was added later and, in 1997, a master’s program was added. Among the specialties for the top-level program are family nurse practitioner, nurse anesthesia, nursing education and adult-gerontology acute care nurse practitioner. All programs are accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing.

The department has 350 undergraduate students, 80 graduate students and more than 4,300 alumni. The program also boasts a 95% job placement rate within six months of graduation.

