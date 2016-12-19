YSU Professor Releases Piano Album

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Concert pianist Caroline Oltmanns, professor of piano in the Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University, released her concept album “Ghosts” at a reception and performance at YSU’s Pollock House.

The event last month included YSU President Jim Tressel and several of Oltmann’s friends (WATCH VIDEO).

“Ghosts” is Oltmanns’ sixth solo album on the Filia Mundi label and features works by Schumann, Brahms, Chopin and Wilding.

A native of Germany, Oltmanns is a Fulbright Scholar, International Steinway Artist, and recipient of awards through the Annette-Kade-Stiftung and the Stipendium der deutschen Wirtschaft. She earned her diploma at the Staatliche Musikhochschule Freiburg and master’s and doctoral degrees at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles.

Highlights of her 2016-17 season include two concert tours to Switzerland, appearances in Germany and a solo debut in London. Previous concert seasons have included concerto appearances with Youngstown Symphony Orchestra, Johnson City Symphony Orchestra, Harburger Orchester Academie and Cleveland Philharmonic Orchestra.

Solo recital venues have included Steinway Hall and Weill Recital Hall in New York; Preston Bradley Hall in Chicago; Redlands Bowl and Leo Bing Theater in Los Angeles.

