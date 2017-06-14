YSU Professor to Perform at TRI-C JazzFest in Cleveland

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music professor Kent J. Engelhardt, will perform with a group of jazz musicians at 2:30 p.m. June 24, as part of the TRI-C JazzFest at Strassman Insurance Stage, Playhouse Square in Cleveland.

The performance is dedicated to preserving the memory of musician Tadd Dameron to celebrate Dameron’s 100th birthday.

Tadd Dameron was born in Cleveland and is known as a composer, arranger, bandleader, and pianist. In addition to composing for his own groups, Dameron wrote for Jimmie Lunceford, Count Basie, Coleman Hawkins, Benny Goodman, Sarah Vaughn, Dizzy Gillespie and Ted Heath.

Engelhardt’s project, “Tadd Dameron: The Magic Touch,” is a recreation of the music on Tadd Dameron’s last album as a leader which was recorded in 1962.

“We are very grateful to the musicians for agreeing to share their time, talents, and experiences in the first performances of this music since it was recorded in 1962,” Engelhardt said in the announcement.

The completed scores and parts will become a part of the YSU Jazz Library and will be available for performance and study by YSU students.

