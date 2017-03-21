YSU Student Art Exhibition Begins March 24

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The 81st annual Juried Student Art & Design Exhibition at the McDonough Museum of Art will be held March 24 through April 7. The exhibit features works created by students in Youngstown State University’s department of art and is open to the public.

An opening reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. March 24, with an awards presentation at 7 p.m. Among the award categories are photography, painting, sculpture, interactive design and digital media.

The identity design for the exhibit was created by graphic design student Lorenzo Devine; Adam Welch is serving as juror. Welch has had several exhibits throughout the region and previously served as the curator at Pittsburgh Filmmakers and Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.

The McDonough Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking is available in the M30 deck for a fee. Due to construction, visitors must use the Walnut Street entrance to the parking deck.

For more information, call 330 941 1400.

Pictured: McDonough Museum of Art

