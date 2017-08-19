YSU Student Earns $10K Accounting Scholarship

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Jordan Roush, an accounting major in Youngstown State University’s Williamson College of Business Administration, has been selected to receive the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Scholarship of $10,000 for the 2017-2018 academic year.

Roush, a junior from Canfield, is the first YSU student to receive the PCAOB scholarship, which covers expenses such as tuition, fees, books and supplies.

“This award continues to provide financial assistance to future accountants and we hope it inspires them to pursue a career in auditing and advance investor protection,” said James Doty, PCAOB chairman in a news release. “The achievements of nearly 600 students have been recognized since the inception of the scholarship program.”

On an annual basis, the PCAOB, with the help of Scholarship America, reaches out to university faculty to nominate eligible students who demonstrate interest and aptitude in accounting and auditing. The scholarship is awarded to one student per participating university. This year, the PCAOB will provide an award to one student at each of the 167 colleges and universities. This is the seventh year the PCAOB has funded the scholarships.

Roush has earned a 3.9 GPA and recently completed an internship with Hill, Barth and King in Hermitage, Pa. He is a member of the Honors College, involved in the WCBA Business Leaders Program and also serves as middle school track and field and cross country coach for South Range Local School District.

SOURCE: YSU News Center

Pictured: Jordan Roush.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.