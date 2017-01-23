Education

:
YSU Student Group to Host Poverty Simulation Feb. 3
By Blank | January 23, 2017

January 23, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — The Bridges Out of Poverty Student Union at Youngstown State University will host a poverty simulation Feb. 3 in the Chestnut Room of Kilcawley Center on campus.

The event, which will run 2-4 p.m., will simulate for participants the issues people living in poverty experience.

Bridges Out of Poverty Student Union supports under-resourced college students by bringing awareness to issues they may face. The group is dedicated to changing the perceptions of and toward under-resourced college students by providing learning communities and support services.

To participate, RSVP by Feb. 1 to jmoconnell@ysu.edu or call 330 941 2449.

